Phibro: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) _ Phibro Animal Health Corp. (PAHC) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $12.3 million.

The Teaneck, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 27 cents per share.

The maker of animal health products and nutritional supplements posted revenue of $195.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in January, Phibro expects its per-share earnings to be 28 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $205 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Phibro shares have decreased 30% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $17.43, a fall of 28% in the last 12 months.

