EU hails deals to get more vaccine shots, tackle variants FRANK JORDANS and SAMUEL PETREQUIN, Associated Press Feb. 17, 2021 Updated: Feb. 17, 2021 8:34 a.m.
1 of14 Interior view of a new coronavirus, COVID-19, vaccination center at the 'Velodrom' (velodrome-stadium) in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Michael Sohn/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Renate Schulz, left, receives a 'Moderna COVID-19' vaccination by doctor Laura Tosberg, right, at a new coronavirus, COVID-19, vaccination center at the 'Velodrom' (velodrome-stadium) in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Michael Sohn/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 A person in a wheelchair is guided in a new coronavirus, COVID-19, vaccination center at the 'Velodrom' (velodrome-stadium) in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Michael Sohn/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Three vials of the 'Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine' are pictured in a new coronavirus, COVID-19, vaccination center at the 'Velodrom' (velodrome-stadium) in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Michael Sohn/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Renate Schulz, left, receives a 'Moderna COVID-19' vaccination by doctor Laura Tosberg, right, at a new coronavirus, COVID-19, vaccination center at the 'Velodrom' (velodrome-stadium) in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Michael Sohn/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Three vials of the 'Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine' are pictured in a new coronavirus, COVID-19, vaccination center at the 'Velodrom' (velodrome-stadium) in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Michael Sohn/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Interior view of a new coronavirus, COVID-19, vaccination center at the 'Velodrom' (velodrome-stadium) in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Michael Sohn/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Interior view of a new coronavirus, COVID-19, vaccination center at the 'Velodrom' (velodrome-stadium) in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Michael Sohn/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Interior view of a new coronavirus, COVID-19, vaccination center at the 'Velodrom' (velodrome-stadium) in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Michael Sohn/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union announced Wednesday that it has agreed to buy a further 300 million doses of Moderna's vaccine against COVID-19 and was injecting almost a quarter of a billion euros (almost $300 million) into efforts to counter the threat of coronavirus variants that are spreading on the continent.
The news came hours after Pfizer and BioNTech said they had signed a deal to deliver an additional 200 doses of their vaccine to the bloc.
Written By
FRANK JORDANS and SAMUEL PETREQUIN