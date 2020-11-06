PetIQ: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

EAGLE, Idaho (AP) _ PetIQ Inc. (PETQ) on Thursday reported a loss of $63.1 million in its third quarter.

The Eagle, Idaho-based company said it had a loss of $2.53 per share. Losses, adjusted for pretax expenses and non-recurring costs, were 11 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The pet medications and products maker posted revenue of $162.1 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $166.9 million.

PetIQ shares have increased 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $30.66, an increase of 16% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PETQ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PETQ