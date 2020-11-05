Personalis: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) _ Personalis Inc. (PSNL) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Menlo Park, California-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 30 cents per share.

The provider of contract research and genomic information posted revenue of $19.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.2 million.

Personalis shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $26.80, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PSNL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PSNL