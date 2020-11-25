Pelangio: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ Pelangio Exploration Inc. (PGXPF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $456,000 in its third quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit 12 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 11 cents.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PGXPF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PGXPF