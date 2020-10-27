Pacific Premier Bancorp: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) _ Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $66.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had net income of 71 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The holding company for Pacific Premier Bank posted revenue of $208.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $193.3 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $188.4 million.

Pacific Premier Bancorp shares have declined 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 22% in the last 12 months.

