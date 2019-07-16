PacWest: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) _ PacWest Bancorp (PACW) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $128.1 million.

The bank, based in Beverly Hills, California, said it had earnings of $1.07 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 95 cents per share.

The holding company for Pacific Western Bank posted revenue of $365.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $311.8 million, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $291.7 million.

PacWest shares have increased 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 25% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PACW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PACW