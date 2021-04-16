PPG, Alcoa rise; Bank of New York, Marathon Oil fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday: Alcoa Corp., up $2.79 to $35.63. The aluminum maker handily beat analyst's first-quarter profit forecasts on stronger demand and pricing. Matson Inc., up $1.12 to $69.60. The shipping company gave investors an encouraging first-quarter financial update. General Finance Corp., up $6.78 to $18.95. United Rentals is buying the freight and storage container company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., up $2.39 to $172.16. The trucking company beat Wall Street’s first-quarter financial forecasts. TG Therapeutics Inc. down $1.05 to $44.78. The drug developer's encouraging study results for a multiple sclerosis treatment failed to excite investors. Marathon Oil Corp., down 31 cents to $10.53. Oil prices edged lower and weighed down energy company stocks. Bank of New York Mellon Corp., down $1.94 to $46.07. Investors were disappointed with the investment bank's first-quarter financial results. PPG Industries Inc., up $13.44 to $167.41. The paint and coatings maker beat Wall Street’s first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.