PDF Solutions: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) _ PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The provider of software and services for semiconductor makers posted revenue of $21.4 million in the period.

PDF Solutions shares have climbed 55% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $26.18, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

