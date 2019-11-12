Organogenesis: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CANTON, Mass. (AP) _ Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $10.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Canton, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents.

The regenerative medicine company posted revenue of $64.3 million in the period.

Organogenesis expects full-year revenue in the range of $253 million to $260 million.

