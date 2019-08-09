Organogenesis: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CANTON, Mass. (AP) _ Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) on Friday reported a loss of $9.6 million in its second quarter.

The Canton, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share.

The regenerative medicine company posted revenue of $64.9 million in the period.

Organogenesis expects full-year revenue in the range of $250 million to $262 million.

