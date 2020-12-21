‥ *‥ *Open*High*Low*Settle* Chg.

NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. COTTON 2 50,000 lbs.; cents per lb. Mar 77.20 77.30 74.60 74.76 —2.40 May 77.87 77.95 75.34 75.48 —2.35 Jul 78.45 78.47 76.05 76.17 —2.21 Sep 72.36 —1.54 Oct 73.86 —1.81 Nov 72.36 —1.54 Dec 73.90 74.00 72.30 72.36 —1.54 Jan 72.86 —1.32 Mar 73.50 73.50 72.86 72.86 —1.32 May 73.55 73.55 72.96 72.96 —1.21 Jul 73.31 73.31 72.82 72.82 —1.09 Sep 69.17 —.83 Oct 70.67 —.89 Nov 69.17 —.83 Dec 69.99 69.99 68.52 69.17 —.83 Jan 69.77 —.81 Mar 69.77 —.81 May 69.87 —.86 Jul 69.92 —.86 Oct 67.92 —.86 Est. sales 35,975. Fri.'s sales 18,557 Fri.'s open int 230,110, up 1,501