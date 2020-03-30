https://www.darientimes.com/business/article/Open-High-Low-Settle-Chg-15167005.php
NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|May
|51.05
|51.13
|48.80
|50.70
|—.63
|Jul
|50.85
|51.00
|48.85
|50.56
|—.72
|Sep
|53.44
|—.05
|Oct
|52.92
|53.07
|52.92
|53.07
|—.27
|Nov
|53.44
|—.05
|Dec
|53.10
|53.90
|52.00
|53.44
|—.05
|Jan
|54.59
|Mar
|54.30
|54.97
|53.25
|54.59
|May
|55.25
|55.66
|54.61
|55.62
|+.01
|Jul
|56.00
|56.73
|54.86
|56.52
|—.05
|Sep
|56.62
|+.13
|Oct
|56.77
|+.13
|Nov
|56.62
|+.13
|Dec
|56.00
|56.62
|55.30
|56.62
|+.13
|Jan
|57.77
|+.13
|Mar
|57.77
|+.13
|May
|58.02
|+.13
|Jul
|58.27
|+.13
|Sep
|56.97
|+.13
|Oct
|57.27
|+.13
|Nov
|56.97
|+.13
|Dec
|56.97
|+.13
|Est. sales 39,730.
|Fri.'s sales 28,372
|Fri.'s open int 193,519,
|up 903
