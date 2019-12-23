NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
COTTON 2
50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
Mar 67.97 68.75 67.57 68.61 +.65
May 68.78 69.76 68.60 69.66 +.66
Jul 69.43 70.33 69.28 70.30 +.64
Sep 69.90 +.29
Oct 70.12 +.46
Nov 69.90 +.29
Dec 69.25 69.90 69.25 69.90 +.29
Jan 70.26 +.24
Mar 70.11 70.26 70.11 70.26 +.24
May 69.91 70.03 69.90 70.03 +.16
Jul 69.72 69.76 69.72 69.76 +.04
Sep 68.46 +.04
Oct 69.24 +.02
Nov 68.46 +.04
Dec 68.46 +.04
Jan 66.96 +.04
Mar 66.96 +.04
May 66.86 +.04
Jul 66.76 +.04
Oct 66.56 +.04
Est. sales 24,682. Fri.'s sales 27,463
Fri.'s open int 208,828, up 1,482