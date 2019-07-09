https://www.darientimes.com/business/article/Open-High-Low-Settle-Chg-14079785.php
NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Tuesday:
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Jul
|60.23
|—2.10
|Sep
|63.28
|—2.36
|Oct
|65.12
|65.12
|62.80
|63.03
|—2.10
|Nov
|63.28
|—2.36
|Dec
|65.53
|65.53
|63.07
|63.28
|—2.36
|Jan
|64.67
|—2.03
|Mar
|66.57
|66.59
|64.35
|64.67
|—2.03
|May
|67.29
|67.29
|65.20
|65.74
|—1.74
|Jul
|67.91
|67.91
|66.29
|66.57
|—1.61
|Sep
|66.40
|—.53
|Oct
|66.47
|—1.16
|Nov
|66.40
|—.53
|Dec
|66.53
|66.53
|65.45
|66.40
|—.53
|Jan
|66.95
|—.63
|Mar
|66.94
|66.95
|66.04
|66.95
|—.63
|May
|67.60
|—.73
|Jul
|68.10
|—.73
|Sep
|66.60
|—.88
|Oct
|67.40
|—.83
|Nov
|66.60
|—.88
|Dec
|66.60
|—.88
|Jan
|67.00
|—.88
|Mar
|67.00
|—.88
|May
|67.65
|—.88
|Est. sales 54,144.
|Mon.'s sales 23,303
|Mon.'s open int 182,161,
|up 2,638
