NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Tuesday:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
COTTON 2
50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
Jul 60.23 —2.10
Sep 63.28 —2.36
Oct 65.12 65.12 62.80 63.03 —2.10
Nov 63.28 —2.36
Dec 65.53 65.53 63.07 63.28 —2.36
Jan 64.67 —2.03
Mar 66.57 66.59 64.35 64.67 —2.03
May 67.29 67.29 65.20 65.74 —1.74
Jul 67.91 67.91 66.29 66.57 —1.61
Sep 66.40 —.53
Oct 66.47 —1.16
Nov 66.40 —.53
Dec 66.53 66.53 65.45 66.40 —.53
Jan 66.95 —.63
Mar 66.94 66.95 66.04 66.95 —.63
May 67.60 —.73
Jul 68.10 —.73
Sep 66.60 —.88
Oct 67.40 —.83
Nov 66.60 —.88
Dec 66.60 —.88
Jan 67.00 —.88
Mar 67.00 —.88
May 67.65 —.88
Est. sales 54,144. Mon.'s sales 23,303
Mon.'s open int 182,161, up 2,638