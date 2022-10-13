CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 883¾ 894¼ 863 881¼ —1 Mar 901 910¾ 880½ 898 —1 May 907¼ 918½ 889¼ 905¾ —1½ Jul 900 910 881¾ 895½ —4 Sep 905¼ 905¼ 883 890 —7½ Dec 910 910 885 892¾ —7¼ Mar 900¼ 900¼ 883½ 887 —9 Jul 832¾ 832¾ 815¼ 815¼ —15¾ Est. sales 43,965. Wed.'s sales 77,726 Wed.'s open int 308,515, up 614 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 692¼ 696¼ 684 688¼ —4¾ Mar 699¼ 703¼ 691¾ 695¾ —4¼ May 700½ 704 693 696¾ —4¼ Jul 694¼ 698½ 687 690½ —3¾ Sep 646 648¼ 640¾ 643 —3 Dec 631¾ 634¼ 627¾ 629½ —3 Mar 638¾ 640 635 637 —2 May 638¼ 638¼ 638¼ 638¼ —2½ Jul 632½ 632½ 632½ 632½ —3¾ Sep 583 583 583 583 —3¾ Dec 573¼ 574 572 572 —3¼ Est. sales 139,979. Wed.'s sales 304,846 Wed.'s open int 1,415,939, up 7,000 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 401 410 399½ 406¼ +3¾ Mar 404½ 411 404½ 409½ +3½ Est. sales 374. Wed.'s sales 440 Wed.'s open int 3,966, up 52 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1394½ 1405 1378¾ 1384¾ —11¼ Jan 1402¾ 1414¼ 1388 1395 —10 Mar 1410½ 1421 1395¾ 1402½ —9¾ May 1418 1427¾ 1403¼ 1409¾ —9¼ Jul 1421 1430 1406 1411½ —9¾ Aug 1403½ 1413 1392¾ 1397¼ —8½ Sep 1373½ 1379¼ 1363¼ 1366¼ —7¼ Nov 1358 1365 1346½ 1354½ —5¼ Jan 1362¼ 1362¼ 1351 1352¼ —10¾ Nov 1302¼ 1308 1297¾ 1303 — ½ Est. sales 136,492. Wed.'s sales 387,997 Wed.'s open int 702,311, up 7,351 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Dec 65.52 65.86 64.05 64.68 —.91 Jan 63.90 64.16 62.40 62.91 —1.00 Mar 62.69 62.91 61.29 61.79 —.93 May 61.86 61.89 60.52 60.97 —.92 Jul 60.88 61.24 59.64 60.00 —.98 Aug 60.02 60.02 58.88 59.26 —.83 Sep 59.17 59.27 58.10 58.39 —.88 Oct 57.55 57.73 57.34 57.73 —.78 Dec 57.69 57.69 56.91 57.15 —.94 Est. sales 31,138. Wed.'s sales 95,892 Wed.'s open int 394,691, up 2,965 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Oct 419.00 419.00 419.00 419.00 —2.80 Dec 414.20 417.60 409.30 409.70 —4.60 Jan 410.10 412.60 405.80 405.90 —4.20 Mar 404.80 406.90 401.20 401.40 —3.40 May 402.00 404.10 398.90 399.50 —2.60 Jul 402.70 404.30 399.00 400.30 —2.10 Aug 397.50 399.80 396.20 397.00 —1.80 Sep 395.60 395.60 392.50 393.00 —1.60 Oct 389.00 389.00 388.00 388.00 —1.60 Dec 389.00 390.10 386.90 387.70 —2.10 Est. sales 43,858. Wed.'s sales 107,248 Wed.'s open int 361,800, up 1,492