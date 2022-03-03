CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

Open High Low Last Chg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 1124¼ 1200¾ 1119 1200½ +142 May 1071½ 1134 1070 1134 +75 Jul 1044¾ 1116¼ 1043¾ 1116¼ +75 Sep 959½ 998 942¼ 982 +26¼ Dec 900 930¾ 865 885¼ —6¾ Mar 872 889¼ 834 855 —6¾ May 833¼ 850 807 844 +14¾ Jul 771 814½ 754¼ 806 +33½ Sep 770¾ 791 770¾ 791 +25¼ Dec 761½ 779¾ 739 774¾ +15 Mar 775 775 775 775 +20 Jul 727¼ 727¼ 727¼ 727¼ +24¾ Est. sales 159,565. Wed.'s sales 380,957 Wed.'s open int 356,624 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 745 766¼ 745 755¾ +16¾ May 725 752 722 739¾ +14¾ Jul 697 712¾ 688½ 700½ +6¾ Sep 627 638 620 637 +9½ Dec 611¼ 621¾ 605 620¼ +11 Mar 612½ 622½ 607¾ 621¾ +9½ May 615¼ 622¾ 609¾ 622 +7½ Jul 616¼ 622½ 609¼ 620 +5¼ Sep 574½ 579¼ 571½ 576 + ¼ Dec 563 568¼ 559¾ 567 +1¾ Dec 501 501 500 500 —1¾ Est. sales 204,983. Wed.'s sales 527,926 Wed.'s open int 1,489,784, up 5,114 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 741¼ 741¼ 741¼ 741¼ +25¼ May 665 681¼ 626 630 —26 Jul 600 600 563 570 —13¼ Sep 488¼ 488¼ 488 488 +2¾ Dec 484 484 483¾ 483¾ — ¼ Est. sales 243. Wed.'s sales 336 Wed.'s open int 2,992 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 1690¼ 1703 1683½ 1684¾ +7¼ May 1669¾ 1699 1665½ 1678½ +15½ Jul 1641 1664¼ 1634 1644 +10 Aug 1593¾ 1616¾ 1583¼ 1597 +11½ Sep 1509¼ 1534¼ 1506¼ 1517¼ +14 Nov 1453 1483½ 1452¾ 1465 +12½ Jan 1449 1477¾ 1447¾ 1458¼ +10¼ Mar 1427 1449¼ 1418 1425½ +1½ May 1420½ 1440½ 1407¼ 1415½ —1 Jul 1422½ 1433 1406½ 1412½ —1½ Nov 1323¼ 1339½ 1312¾ 1319 —2 Nov 1250 1252¾ 1250 1251½ +12 Est. sales 88,132. Wed.'s sales 188,288 Wed.'s open int 749,918 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Mar 81.18 81.18 78.73 79.19 —.35 May 75.82 77.33 74.82 75.30 —.57 Jul 73.45 75.15 72.85 73.42 —.11 Aug 70.34 72.22 69.93 70.60 +.34 Sep 68.45 70.06 68.06 68.32 +.43 Oct 67.07 68.47 66.48 66.94 +.46 Dec 66.14 67.80 65.93 66.35 +.33 Jan 65.82 65.82 65.59 65.73 +.18 Mar 66.15 66.15 64.60 64.71 —.08 May 63.87 64.15 63.87 64.14 —.03 Jul 63.74 63.74 63.22 63.46 —.30 Dec 61.70 61.70 61.36 61.40 —.28 Est. sales 56,348. Wed.'s sales 127,715 Wed.'s open int 370,728 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Mar 459.70 467.00 459.70 467.00 +9.30 May 448.60 458.90 448.40 456.80 +8.80 Jul 442.50 450.00 442.40 447.90 +5.40 Aug 431.00 435.60 429.00 432.50 +2.60 Sep 421.00 423.20 417.50 421.10 +3.00 Oct 407.20 411.00 406.10 410.30 +3.80 Dec 404.80 410.40 404.50 407.50 +2.70 Jan 404.10 405.10 400.90 403.30 +2.70 Mar 396.20 396.20 389.40 392.60 +.50 May 387.50 387.50 385.90 385.90 —2.50 Jul 383.10 385.20 383.10 385.20 —1.70 Sep 370.20 370.20 370.20 370.20 —.60 Dec 361.50 361.50 360.00 360.00 —1.50 Est. sales 42,193. Wed.'s sales 110,092 Wed.'s open int 390,216