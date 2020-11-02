Onto Innovation: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) _ Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $8.1 million.

The Wilmington, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 40 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The maker of semiconductor manufacturing equipment posted revenue of $126.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Onto Innovation expects its per-share earnings to range from 55 cents to 66 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $145 million to $155 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Onto Innovation shares have fallen roughly 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $32.96, a rise of slightly more than 2% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ONTO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ONTO