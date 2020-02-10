OneMain: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) _ OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $261 million.

The Evansville, Indiana-based company said it had net income of $1.91 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.96 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.72 per share.

The consumer finance company posted revenue of $1.27 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $855 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $832.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $855 million, or $6.27 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.16 billion.

OneMain shares have increased roughly 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $44.98, a rise of 50% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OMF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OMF