Omeros: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) _ Omeros Corporation (OMER) on Monday reported a loss of $29.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 58 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 21 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $33.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $84.5 million, or $1.71 per share. Revenue was reported as $111.8 million.

Omeros shares have fallen 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $12.59, a drop of 17% in the last 12 months.

