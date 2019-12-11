Ollie's, Cummins post gains while GameStop, Home Depot fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc., up $9.03 to $69.33

The retailer named John Swygert as its new CEO and reported surprisingly strong third-quarter profit and revenue.

Schlumberger Ltd., up $1.06 to $38.40

The oilfield services company said Simon Ayat is stepping down as chief financial officer and will be replaced by Stephane Biguet.

GameStop Corp., down 98 cents to $5.53

The video game retailer cut its profit forecast for the year after reporting a surprising loss in the third quarter.

American Water Works Co., down $1.45 to $120.90

The water utility gave investors a weak profit forecast for 2020 and CEO Susan Story is retiring.

Chevron Corp., down $1.66 to $116.23

The energy company will book a charge of at least $10 billion because lower long-term prices for oil and natural gas will reduce the value of its assets.

Cummins Inc., up $2.46 to $182.11

The engine maker said it will buy back another $2 billion of its stock when its current repurchase program is complete.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc., down 99 cents to $14.13

The clothing chain posted solid third-quarter results but noted it saw softer demand for certain apparel categories.

Home Depot Inc., down $3.90 to $212

The nation's largest home improvement retailer issued a weak sales forecast for fiscal 2020.