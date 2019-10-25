Ohio Valley Banc: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (AP) _ Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (OVBC) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $2.1 million.

The Gallipolis, Ohio-based bank said it had earnings of 45 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $14.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $12.7 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

Ohio Valley Banc shares have declined 0.5% since the beginning of the year.

