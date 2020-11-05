Ocular Therapeutix: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) _ Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.9 million in its third quarter.

The Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 23 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $5.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.8 million.

Ocular Therapeutix shares have more than tripled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $12, more than tripling in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OCUL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OCUL