Ocular Therapeutix: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) _ Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $24.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 57 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 42 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $650,000 in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $4.57. A year ago, they were trading at $5.54.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OCUL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OCUL