O'Reilly Automotive: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) _ O'Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $391.3 million.

The Springfield, Missouri-based company said it had profit of $5.08 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.78 per share.

The auto parts retailer posted revenue of $2.67 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.64 billion.

O'Reilly Automotive expects full-year earnings to be $17.75 to $17.85 per share, with revenue in the range of $10 billion to $10.3 billion.

O'Reilly Automotive shares have increased 16% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 20%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $400.53, an increase of 18% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ORLY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ORLY