North European Oil Royalty: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

KEENE, N.H. (AP) _ North European Oil Royalty Trust (NRT) on Friday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Keene, New Hampshire-based company said it had net income of 11 cents.

The oil and gas royalty company posted revenue of $1.3 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Friday, the company's shares hit $3.90. A year ago, they were trading at $7.65.

