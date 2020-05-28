Nordstrom: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) _ Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) on Thursday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $521 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of $3.33. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.23 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.21 per share.

The department store operator posted revenue of $2.03 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.25 billion.

Nordstrom shares have fallen 56% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has dropped 6%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $18.15, a drop of 45% in the last 12 months.

