Nike, JPMorgan Chase fall; FedEx, Ollie's rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday: Nike Inc., down $5.68 to $137.49. The athletic shoe and apparel maker's fiscal third-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts. Chubb Ltd., down $8.90 to $159.23. The insurer offered to buy The Hartford Financial Services Group for $23 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc., up $3.61 to $89.62. The retailer's fourth-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts. JPMorgan Chase & Co., down $2.51 to $155.14. Bank stocks fell after the Federal Reserve said it will restore some capital requirements that it suspended early in the pandemic. Occidental Petroleum Corp., up $1.48 to $28.10. Crude oil prices edged higher, helping lift energy stocks. Facebook Inc., up $11.49 to $290.11. CEO Mark Zuckerberg expressed optimism that Facebook can adapt to Apple's upcoming privacy update. Visa Inc., down $13.76 to $206.90. The Justice Department is reportedly investigating the financial services company over its debit card practices. FedEx Corp., up $16.07 to $279.58. The package delivery company’s fiscal third-quarter profit surged as online shopping demand remained strong.