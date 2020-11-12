Nice: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

RA`ANANA, Israel (AP) _ Nice Ltd. (NICE) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $50.8 million.

The Ra`Anana, Israel-based company said it had profit of 76 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.41 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.39 per share.

The software company posted revenue of $409.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $412.4 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $408 million.

Nice expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.63 to $5.73 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion.

Nice shares have climbed 59% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 55% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NICE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NICE