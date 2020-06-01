Nextgen Healthcare: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) _ Nextgen Healthcare, Inc. (NXGN) on Monday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $4.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 20 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The provider of health care information systems posted revenue of $136.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $135.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $7.5 million, or 11 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $540.2 million.

Nextgen Healthcare shares have dropped 36% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $10.29, a decline of 48% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NXGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NXGN