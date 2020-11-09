NewAge: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) _ NewAge, Inc. (NBEV) on Monday reported a loss of $14.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents.

The company posted revenue of $62.7 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $3.24. A year ago, they were trading at $2.62.

