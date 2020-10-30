New Senior Investment Group: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR) on Friday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in New York, said it had funds from operations of $14.4 million, or 17 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $4.4 million, or 5 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust that owns senior housing properties posted revenue of $83.2 million in the period.

New Senior Investment Group expects full-year funds from operations in the range of 69 cents to 72 cents per share.

The company's shares closed at $3.99. A year ago, they were trading at $6.94.

