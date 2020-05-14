New Relic: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ New Relic Inc. (NEWR) on Thursday reported a loss of $28 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 47 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The cloud-based software analytics company posted revenue of $159.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $153.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, New Relic expects its results to range from a loss of 1 cent per share to earnings of 4 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $158 million to $160 million for the fiscal first quarter.

New Relic shares have decreased 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $58.28, a decrease of 46% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NEWR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NEWR