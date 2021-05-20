Nervous workers struggle to adjust to new mask policies ALEXANDRA OLSON, JOSEPH PISANI AND ANNE D'INNOCENZIO, AP Business Writers May 20, 2021 Updated: May 20, 2021 2:17 p.m.
An abrupt relaxation of mask policies has left workers at supermarkets and other stores reeling as they try to sort out what the new environment means for their own safety and relationship with customers.
Kroger, the country's largest grocery chain, became one of the latest to announce that, starting Thursday, workers and customers can stop wearing masks in states where mandates are no longer in effect. Other companies that have adopted similar changes include Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Macy's, Costco, Home Depot, Trader Joe's and Target, following updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control.
ALEXANDRA OLSON, JOSEPH PISANI AND ANNE D'INNOCENZIO