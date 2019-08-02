Navigant: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Navigant Consulting Inc. (NCI) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $9.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 29 cents per share.

The consulting company posted revenue of $223.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $196.6 million, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $186.8 million.

Navigant shares have remained stable since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 10% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NCI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NCI