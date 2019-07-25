Natus Medical: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) _ Natus Medical Inc. (BABY) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $4.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Pleasanton, California-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 34 cents per share.

The maker of medical device for newborn care posted revenue of $125.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Natus Medical expects its per-share earnings to range from 32 cents to 39 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $122 million to $126 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Natus Medical expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.19 to $1.32 per share, with revenue ranging from $492 million to $500 million.

Natus Medical shares have fallen 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $26.75, a decrease of 21% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BABY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BABY