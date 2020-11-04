Natural Health Trends: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, Calif. (AP) _ Natural Health Trends Corp. (NHTC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $635,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Rolling Hills Estates, California-based company said it had net income of 6 cents.

The direct selling company posted revenue of $14.1 million in the period.

Natural Health Trends shares have risen almost 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 17% in the last 12 months.

