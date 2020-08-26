National Bank of Canada: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) _ National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $430.5 million.

The bank, based in Montreal, said it had earnings of $1.21 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $1.91 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.44 billion, exceeding Street forecasts.

National Bank of Canada shares have dropped roughly 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 13% in the last 12 months.

