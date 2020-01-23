National Bank Holdings: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) _ National Bank Holdings Corp. (NBHC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $19.5 million.

The bank, based in Greenwood Village, Colorado, said it had earnings of 62 cents per share.

The holding company for NBH Bank posted revenue of $79.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $70.7 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $80.4 million, or $2.55 per share. Revenue was reported as $288.6 million.

National Bank Holdings shares have risen almost 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $36.24, a rise of 10% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NBHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NBHC