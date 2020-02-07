https://www.darientimes.com/business/article/Nathan-s-Fiscal-3Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15037847.php
Nathan's: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
JERICHO, N.Y. (AP) _ Nathan's Famous Inc. (NATH) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $1.2 million.
The Jericho, New York-based company said it had net income of 29 cents per share.
The hot dog chain posted revenue of $21.4 million in the period.
Nathan's shares have fallen slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 7% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NATH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NATH
View Comments