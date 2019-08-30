https://www.darientimes.com/business/article/Nasdaq-SUMMARY-14403082.php
Nasdaq SUMMARY
NEW YORK (AP) — Most active Nasdaq issues.
|Name Volume LastChg.
|AMD
|40,266,120
|31.45
|InvQQQ
|26,211,010
|187.47
|—.45
|Microsoft
|23,854,597
|137.86
|—.26
|AppleInc
|21,088,045
|208.74
|—.27
|Cisco
|19,206,211
|46.81
|—.46
|PrUltPQs
|16,995,100
|60.49
|—.43
|Intel
|16,878,341
|47.41
|+.54
|MarvellTch
|16,595,667
|23.97
|—.23
|MicronT
|16,374,625
|45.27
|+.60
|PShtQQQrs
|16,129,631
|33.69
|+.23
|———
|Advanced 1,492
|Declined 1,424
|Unchanged 180
|Totalissues 3,096
|Newhighs 45
|Newlows 56
|Totalsales 1,588,235,572
|—————————
