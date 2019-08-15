NEW YORK (AP) — Most active Nasdaq issues.

Name Volume LastChg.
AMD 72,196,808 29.67 —.57
Cisco 61,352,782 46.25 —4.36
InvQQQ 36,759,605 182.55 —.21
Zynga 31,100,415 5.55 —.13
Microsoft 28,086,844 133.68 —.30
AppleInc 27,828,793 201.74 —1.01
PrUltPQs 26,172,533 56.37 —.24
SiNtxTcrs 25,364,555 2.19 +.42
Intel 21,971,750 45.70 —.17
PShtQQQrs 19,209,077 36.85 +.12
Advanced 1,226
Declined 1,701
Unchanged 152
Totalissues 3,079
Newhighs 61
Newlows 297
Totalsales 2,072,134,989
