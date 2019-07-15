https://www.darientimes.com/business/article/Nasdaq-SUMMARY-14097385.php
Nasdaq SUMMARY
NEW YORK (AP) — Most active Nasdaq issues.
|Name Volume LastChg.
|AMD
|65,373,758
|34.39
|+1.18
|Symantec
|44,431,944
|22.84
|—2.73
|Capricorrs
|37,674,176
|6.23
|+3.01
|Carrizo
|29,112,818
|10.70
|+.20
|MicronT
|26,603,358
|44.40
|—.11
|SiriusXM
|23,070,905
|6.04
|—.03
|Zynga
|21,545,871
|6.33
|+.06
|AppleInc
|16,934,995
|205.21
|+1.91
|Microsoft
|16,646,179
|138.90
|16,014,723
|203.91
|—.96
|———
|Advanced 1,402
|Declined 1,500
|Unchanged 183
|Totalissues 3,085
|Newhighs 127
|Newlows 60
|Totalsales 1,751,129,135
|—————————
