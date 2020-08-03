https://www.darientimes.com/business/article/NTT-Docomo-Fiscal-1Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15453745.php
NTT Docomo: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
TOKYO (AP) _ NTT Docomo Inc. (DCMYY) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $1.82 billion.
The Tokyo-based company said it had profit of 56 cents per share.
The mobile phone operator posted revenue of $10.21 billion in the period.
NTT Docomo shares have fallen almost 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 15% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DCMYY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DCMYY
View Comments