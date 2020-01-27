NBT: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NORWICH, N.Y. (AP) _ NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $29 million.

The Norwich, New York-based bank said it had earnings of 66 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $126.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $113.4 million, which topped Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $121 million, or $2.74 per share. Revenue was reported as $455.6 million.

NBT shares have decreased 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $38.94, a rise of 7.5% in the last 12 months.

