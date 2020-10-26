NBT: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NORWICH, N.Y. (AP) _ NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $35.1 million.

The Norwich, New York-based bank said it had earnings of 80 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $122.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $115.7 million, also topping Street forecasts.

NBT shares have dropped 29% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $28.92, a fall of 23% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NBTB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NBTB