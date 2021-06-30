Dozens of deaths may be tied to historic Northwest heat wave JIM MORRIS and NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS, Associated Press June 30, 2021 Updated: June 30, 2021 4:27 p.m.
1 of33 With the temperature well over 100 degrees, Spokane, Wash., firefighter Sean Condon, left and Lt. Gabe Mills, assigned to the Alternative Response Unit of of Station 1, check on the welfare of a man in Mission Park in Spokane, Wash., Tuesday, June 29, 2021. The special fire unit, which responds to low priority calls, has been kept busy during this week's heatwave. (Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Review via AP) Colin Mulvany/AP Show More Show Less
2 of33 Avery Williams, right, 20, who was visiting Spokane from Brentwood, TN, wipes his face down and drinks water with his sister Camille, 16, lower left, as they escape the heat with their mother Heather Brentwood, not pictured, on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at a downtown cooling center in the same building as the Looff Carrousel in Spokane, Wash. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review via AP) Tyler Tjomsland/AP Show More Show Less 3 of33
4 of33 People try to beat the heat at a beach in Chestermere, Alta., Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Environment Canada warns the torrid heat wave that has settled over much of Western Canada won't lift for days. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Jeff McIntosh/AP Show More Show Less
5 of33 Young people try to beat the heat in an irrigation canal in Chestermere, Alta., Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Environment Canada warns the torrid heat wave that has settled over much of Western Canada won't lift for days. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Jeff McIntosh/AP Show More Show Less 6 of33
7 of33 People try to beat the heat at a beach in Chestermere, Alta., Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Environment Canada warns the torrid heat wave that has settled over much of Western Canada won't lift for days. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Jeff McIntosh/AP Show More Show Less
8 of33 Cora Richardson, 7, cools off in the Rotary Fountain at Riverfront Park on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in downtown Spokane, Wash. Richardson, who visited the fountain with her father, Edwin Richardson, and her mother, Alexandra Richardson, noted that the water was the perfect temperature. According to the National Weather Service, Spokane experienced the hottest day on record Tuesday as as temperatures reached 109 degrees, breaking a previous high of 108 degrees set on Aug. 4, 1964. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review via AP) Tyler Tjomsland/AP Show More Show Less 9 of33
10 of33 "We just needed to take a break," says Robert Peluso of Blanchard, as he and his dog Bailey cool off in the creek at Rathdrum's City Park on Tues. June 29, 2021, in Rathdrum, Idaho. He's training Bailey to be a service dog for PAWS For Veterans. PAWS provides funding for service dogs to military veterans suffering from PTSD. Robert has been in the Army for 22 years. (Kathy Plonka/The Spokesman-Review via AP) Kathy Plonka/AP Show More Show Less
11 of33 A person uses an umbrella for shade from the sun while walking near Pike Place Market, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Seattle. The unprecedented Northwest U.S. heat wave that slammed Seattle and Portland, Oregon, moved inland Tuesday — prompting an electrical utility in Spokane, Washington, to resume rolling blackouts amid heavy power demand. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less 12 of33
13 of33 People walk near Pike Place Market, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Seattle. The unprecedented Northwest U.S. heat wave that slammed Seattle and Portland, Oregon, moved inland Tuesday — prompting an electrical utility in Spokane, Washington, to resume rolling blackouts amid heavy power demand. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
14 of33 A display at an Olympia Federal Savings branch shows a temperature of 107 degrees Fahrenheit, Monday, June 28, 2021, in the early evening in Olympia, Wash. Seattle, Olympia, and other cities in the Pacific Northwest endured the hottest day of an unprecedented and dangerous heat wave on Monday, with temperatures obliterating records that had been set just the day before on Sunday. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less 15 of33
16 of33 The sun shines near the Space Needle, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Seattle. Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius). Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
17 of33 A parking garage sign shows the temperature at 96 degrees Fahrenheit in the shade, Monday, June 28, 2021, in downtown Seattle. Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius). Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less 18 of33
19 of33 A worker stands near a lift, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, as he works on a future Sound Transit light rail station near Federal Way, Wash., south of Seattle. The unprecedented Northwest U.S. heat wave that slammed Seattle and other cities moved inland Tuesday after consecutive days of record high temperatures far exceeding 100 degrees (37.7 degrees Celcius). Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
20 of33 Guests at Sunriver resort near Bend, Oregon line up to get into the pool on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 as temperatures were predicted to hit 106 degrees Fahrenheit. Seattle and Portland enjoyed some cooler weather Tuesday after a record-smashing heat wave but areas inland were still roasting. Gillian Flaccus/AP Show More Show Less 21 of33
22 of33 As the temperatures climb into the 90s, "Indigo," age 24, takes a drink of water while beating the heat in the cooling center located at the Looff Carousel, Saturday, June 26, 2021 in Riverfront Park in Spokane, Wash.
(Dan Pelle/The Spokesman-Review via AP) Dan Pelle/AP Show More Show Less
23 of33 Sabina Ehmann and her daughter Vivian, visiting Seattle from North Carolina, are prepared with umbrellas to shield the sun during a heat wave hitting the Pacific Northwest, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Seattle. Yesterday set a record high for the day with more record highs expected today and Monday. John Froschauer/AP Show More Show Less 24 of33
25 of33 Kayakers and boaters ply the waters of Elliott Bay with the Seattle skyline behind during a heat wave hitting the Pacific Northwest, Sunday, June 27, 2021. The day before set a record high for the day with more record highs expected today and Monday. John Froschauer/AP Show More Show Less
26 of33 Two people jump from a pedestrian bridge at Lake Union Park into the water during a heat wave hitting the Pacific Northwest, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Seattle. A day earlier, a record high was set for the day with more record highs expected today and Monday. John Froschauer/AP Show More Show Less 27 of33
28 of33 Aubrey Lovelace,12, heads down one of two new slides at the Southside Family Aquatics Facility, Monday, June 28, 2021. After being closed for nearly two-years, the Spokane County run aquatics park is back open to the public just in time to take the edge off the heat wave. Besides the new slides, more shade umbrellas have been added and the concessions are now run by the Spokane Indians baseball organization. (Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Review via AP) Colin Mulvany/AP Show More Show Less
29 of33 Carl Rocha, left, and Patrick Plummer, with Bills Heating & A/C Install air conditioning and a new furnace at a home on East Wabash Street, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Spokane, Wash. With temperatures forecast to hit over 100 degrees by Sunday, a rush of customers are keeping local A/C installers busy. (Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Review via AP) COLIN MULVANY/AP Show More Show Less 30 of33
31 of33 A parking garage sign shows the temperature at 96 degrees Fahrenheit in the shade, Monday, June 28, 2021, in downtown Seattle. Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius). Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
32 of33 A person works near a window on a multi-unit building being constructed Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Federal Way, Wash., south of Seattle. The unprecedented Northwest U.S. heat wave that slammed Seattle and other cities moved inland Tuesday after consecutive days of record high temperatures far exceeding 100 degrees (37.7 degrees Celcius). Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
33 of33
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The grim toll of the historic heat wave that scorched the Pacific Northwest became more apparent Wednesday as authorities in Canada, Washington state and Oregon said they were investigating dozens of deaths likely caused by temperatures that soared well above 100 degrees.
In Vancouver, British Columbia, police said they had responded to more than 65 sudden deaths since the heat wave began Friday. Authorities in Washington and Oregon were investigating about a dozen deaths.
