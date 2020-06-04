MongoDB: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ MongoDB Inc. (MDB) on Thursday reported a loss of $54 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 94 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 25 cents per share.

The database platform posted revenue of $130.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $119.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in August, MongoDB expects its results to range from a loss of 41 cents per share to a loss of 38 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $125 million to $127 million for the fiscal second quarter.

MongoDB expects full-year results to range from a loss of $1.34 per share to a loss of $1.21 per share, with revenue ranging from $520 million to $530 million.

MongoDB shares have risen 67% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $220.04, a climb of 59% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MDB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MDB