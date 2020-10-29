Molson Coors: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) _ Molson Coors Brewing Co. (TAP) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $342.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had net income of $1.58. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.62 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.04 per share.

The beer maker posted revenue of $3.38 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.75 billion.

Molson Coors shares have decreased 39% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 1%. The stock has dropped 40% in the last 12 months.

