MobileIron: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) _ MobileIron Inc. (MOBL) on Thursday reported a loss of $15.6 million in its second quarter.

The Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The IT company for mobile applications industry posted revenue of $50.9 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $50.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, MobileIron said it expects revenue in the range of $51 million to $54 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $205 million to $215 million.

MobileIron shares have climbed 50% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $6.89, a climb of 38% in the last 12 months.

